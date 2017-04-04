Friend's cross-country ultra-marathon in memory of father-of-two

A Padiham graphic designer is finalising plans for a cross-country charity ultra marathon in memory of his friend: a father-of-two who died from cancer last year.

Scott Cross (29), of Albert Street, will commence his 153-mile Odyssey from Bridlington on the East Coast to Lytham St Anne’s on the West Coast on April 10th in tribute to Martin Simm, a father-of-two who died last autumn aged just 40.

With five days to finish his epic crusade, Scott is fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal with Martin having spent time with Rosemore after being diagnosed with a rare form of mouth and neck cancer three years earlier.

“Martin fought a courageous battle,” said Scott. “He was a good friend and meant a lot to the whole family.”

Best known as the lead vocalist of indie band, Pretend Girlfriend - which had a big following in the North West - Martin used to run with Scott regularly before he became ill and the pair even took part in a couple of local road races.

“He was a keen runner,” said Scott. “We took part in the Burnley 10K and the Blackpool 10K.

“He beat me on both occasions so this challenge seems a particularly fitting way to pay tribute to him,” Scott added.

As well as being a close friend of Scott’s, Martin was also his sister’s former partner, with the two remaining good friends after they separated, raising their sons Liam (17) and Oliver (13).

With stops at York, Harrogate, Skipton, and Longridge over the five days, Scott will cover an average of 29 miles per day - three miles further than a marathon - with his mum Julie and step-dad Peter following by car in support.

Hoping that his ultra marathon efforts will raise around £1,000 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, you can find more details on Scott’s Just Giving page at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ScottCrossCountry.

Through its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, Rosemere Cancer Foundation is aiming to revolutionise local treatment by funding advanced surgical systems and a state-of-the-art research facility in the North West as well as redeveloping their in-patient Ribblesdale Ward.

For further information on Rosemere’s work, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.