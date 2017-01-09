Give us a smile! Earby's tip-top tooth care

People in Earby lose fewer teeth than the North West average, according to research from mydentist, which has around one million patients in the region.

The Albion Road practice registered nine extractions per 100 patients last year compared to 12 in the North West and 11 nationwide.

Steve Williams, mydentist’s clinical services director, said: “We’re delighted to be helping [our patients] maintain a healthy mouth.

“You’re less likely to lose teeth if you visit the dentist regularly. Tooth decay could be prevented in 60%of people if they [visited] their practice and maintained good oral hygiene,” Steve continued.

“It’s vital people have access to appointments and first-class care that prevents problems that could lead to tooth loss.”

