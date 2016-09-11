Help to beat heart disease

A support group for deaf and disabled people has completed a project which focused on improving heart health in Burnley, thanks to a grant of almost £8,500 from Heart Research UK.

Access Ability CIC, a not-for-profit organisation that provides education and training to adults with disabilities, led a seven month project Access Heart Ability to help peoples adopt healthy habits which could reduce their risks of heart disease.

Around 80 adults who regularly attend Access Ability CIC have been taking part in a 10-week healthy lifestyles social club, combining heart health, exercise and healthy eating sessions including trying new foods.

Zoe Woodworth, project manager at Access Ability CIC, said: “It is really important that everyone in our community is supported to be heart healthy.

“Having a disability can create barriers when it comes to social and physical activities and healthy cooking.

“This grant is fantastic as it has helped us to remove some of those barriers to help everyone to look after their hearts.”

The group was also able to exercise while socialising, including group walking and playing sports.

The Burnley group of deaf and disabled people celebrated by completing a 20 mile challenge while raising money for Heart Research UK to give back to the charity which helped make healthier daily changes.

They worked as a team to complete a total of 100 laps around the pitch – and completed the challenge on foot or in wheelchairs in just 40 minutes, raising more than £500 for Heart Research UK.

