More Lancashire blood donors needed to keep stocks topped up

The NHS is looking for people in Lancashire to sign up as new blood donors to help keep stocks topped up.

The Blood and Transplant service is marking National Blood Week this week by appealing for new donors - particularly young people.

Last year 900,000 people gave blood nationally to help people in need. More than 20,000 people in Lancashire gave blood at least once.

But the service says it still needs another 200,000 new donors each year to ensure that patients in the future have access to the blood they need, when they need it.

More black donors are being sought too. Around 10,000 black people gave blood in 2016, but 40,000 are urgently needed to help save the lives of people with sickle cell disease across England.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Every day, blood donors from Lancashire make a difference; saving people whose lives depend on blood. Whether it is patients receiving treatment for cancer, blood disorders, after accidents, surgery or during childbirth.

“Thanks to the generosity of our loyal network of regular donors, we can ensure that hospitals have the blood needed to treat patients and, as recent weeks have sadly proven, make certain our stocks are strong enough to respond to major incidents and emergencies.

“Don’t worry if you’ve never given blood before and don’t know what blood group you are – you find out shortly after your first donation. What’s important is you register.”