MP backs changes to mental health measures

Andrew Stephenson MP has welcomed new measures to transform the way we approach and deal with mental health in Pendle so more children and young people receive support and care.

There will be new support for every secondary school in Pendle with each school offered mental health first aid training to increase awareness around mental health. To support this initiative, new proposals will outline how mental health services for schools, universities and families can be improved, so that everyone in the community is supported, at every stage of life.

Children and adolescent mental health services in Pendle will also be reviewed to identify what works and what can be improved, so more children and young people get the mental healthcare they need and deserve.

The proposals are part of measures to improve mental health and make sure no one is left behind. There will be an expert review into how mental well-being can be bettered in the workplace. There will be more community support, more online services, and the system will be made fairer.

Andrew Stephenson MP commented: “For too long there hasn’t been enough focus on mental healthcare in this country, it has been hidden injustice and surrounded by unacceptable stigma, leaving many to suffer in silence. Changing this goes right to the heart of shared values and making sure we live in a country where everyone is supported.

"These new proposals will ensure children and young people in Pendle receive the compassion, care, and the treatment they deserve," he continued. "Mental healthcare will be improved and those suffering from mental illness will be able to access the right care for their needs, whilst we tackle the injustices people with mental health problems face."