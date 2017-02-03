MP urges World Cancer Day support

Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle, has attended an event in Parliament to show his support for World Cancer Day, which takes place on Saturday, February 4th.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrew met with representatives from seven of the UK’s leading charities who have joined forces to unite the nation and help people affected by cancer - Cancer Research UK, Breast Cancer Care, Breast Cancer Now, CLIC Sargent, Anthony Nolan, Bowel Cancer UK, and Marie Curie.

By joining forces, the charities will make a bigger impact in transforming the lives of millions who are affected by cancer and all are calling on people across Pendle to show their support by wearing a Unity Band or donating.

The Unity Bands are made of two parts, knotted together, to symbolise strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces. The bands are available from each charity on their websites, shops and other retail outlets for a suggested donation of £2.

All money raised from the Unity Bands will go towards the charities individual work. One in two people born in the UK will develop cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Andrew Stephenson MP said: “I’m calling on people in Pendle to join me by wearing a Unity Band, making a donation or spreading the word on social media in support of World Cancer Day which is Saturday 4 February.

"Whatever your motivation – to remember a loved one, celebrate people who have overcome the disease, or to rally in support of those going through treatment - World Cancer Day is a chance to get involved and transform the lives of millions of people who are affected by cancer,” he added.