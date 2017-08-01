REVEALED: Burnley and Pendle’s best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you

Today we can reveal the list of the Burnley and Pendle’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to over 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Burnley and Pendle, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others:

Burnley and Padiham

Burnley Wood Medical Centre

50 Parliament Street, Burnley, BB11 3HR - 92.70%

Foxcroft Surgery

Pendleway, Burnley, BB12 0PY - 90.20%

Parkside Surgery

Prestige Park, Colne Road, Burnley, BB11 1PS - 90.20%

Kiddrow Medical Practice

Kiddrow Lane, Burnley, BB12 6LH - 87.20%

Yorkshire Street Medical Centre

80 Yorkshire Street Burnley, BB11 3BT - 82.40%

Thursby Surgery

2 Browhead Road, Burnley, BB10 3BF - 82.00%

Manchester Road Surgery

187-189 Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 4HP - 80.00%

Oxford Road Medical Centre

25 Oxford Road, Burnley, BB11 3BB - 80.00%

Rosegrove Surgery

225-227 Gannow Lane, Burnley, BB12 6HY - 79.90%

Padiham Group Practice

Padiham Medical Centre, 36 Burnley Road, Burnley, BB12 8BP - 79.50%

Rosehill Surgery

2nd Floor St Peter's Centre, Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL - 73.70%

Dr Anjum Seema Iqbal

Tabor Street, Burnley, BB12 0HL - 70.10%

Briercliffe Surgery

Briercliffe Primary Care Ctr, Briercliffe Road, Burnley, BB10 2EZ - 69.70%

St Nicholas Group Practice

St Peters Centre, 3rd Floor Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL - 67.60%

Riverside Family Practice

St Peters Centre, Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL - 57.30%

Colne Road Surgery

36 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LG - 55.20%

Daneshouse Medical Centre

Old Hall Street, Burnley, BB10 1LZ - 37.10%

Pendle

The Pendle Medical Partnership

Edward Street, Earby, Barnoldswick, BB18 6QT - 91.70%

Pendle View Medical Centre

Arthur Street, Brierfield, Nelson, BB9 5RZ - 85.50%

Barnoldswick Medical Centre

Park Road, Barnoldswick, BB18 5BG - 81.70%

Barrowford Health Centre

Lee Street, Barrowford, Nelson, BB9 8NR - 78.20%

Reedyford Hlth Care Group

1 Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 78.20%

The Richmond Hill Practice

Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, Colne, BB8 0JZ - 76.90%

Dr A K Jha (Sh)

Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, Colne, BB8 0JZ - 75.70%

Dr Qazi Jehangir

Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 71.40%

Barrowford Surgery Limited

Ridgeway, Barrowford, Nelson, BB9 8QP - 70.20%

Fairmore Medical Practice

211-213 Leeds Road, Nelson, BB9 8EH - 68.70%

Whitefield Health Care

Yarnspinners Primary Health Care Centre, Yarnspinners Wharf Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 57.90%

Dr M Umar & Dr H Sadique

Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 56.20%

Elms Pendle Valley Mill Medical Practice

Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 48.60%

Colne Corner Surgery

Colne Corner Surgery, Colne Health Centre, Colne, BB8 0JZ - n/a

Horsfield P M S

Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, Colne, BB8 0JZ - n/a

