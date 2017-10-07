Thousands of Burnley women not being screened for breast cancer

New figures show that more than 3 in 10 eligible women in Burnley are not screened for breast cancer.

And so a new campaign – #bescreened – is being launched urging local women to protect themselves from cancer by attending their free NHS breast screening appointment which takes just 30 minutes once every three years.

Elizabeth Read, Breast Screening Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “In certain areas of Lancashire, fewer than half of women aged 50 to 70 attend to #bescreened every three years, even though screening is free, fast and available locally.”

Based on up-to-date information, 32% women in East Lancashire are not screened for breast cancer, so the new #bescreened campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of attending free NHS breast screening appointments.

“Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in Lancashire, but it is also one of the most treatable, particularly when detected early,” added Liz.

“If breast cancer is diagnosed at the earliest stage, it is estimated that after five years 99 out of 100 women diagnosed will be alive, so to #bescreened regularly and detected early is very important.

Free NHS breast screening aims to detect breast cancer at a very early stage and all women in Lancashire aged 50 to 70 are invited to #bescreened every three years.

“One in eight UK women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and early detection is very important,” said Liz.

“More than 25,000 women in Blackburn, Burnley and surrounding areas did not attend for their last screening – even though to #bescreened takes less than 30 minutes.”

“It is also important to regularly check for changes and to be familiar with your own body.”

NHS breast screening is provided locally using modern equipment at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and on a state-of-the-art mobile screening unit which visits locations across East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen so women have convenient access to #bescreened.