Helping charity in Peter’s memory

A cancer charity has been bowled over with a generous donation in memory of a popular Sabden man.

Ribble Valley’s Marie Curie charity was presented with a bumper cheque for £1,060, raised at Sabden Bowling Club’s annual Peter Wright open doubles competition.

Local Marie Curie chairman Diane Poole thanked club members, bowlers and supporters for their generosity and continued backing.

Peter, a popular bowling club member and match supporter, was a familiar face at many East Lancashire bowling greens. He died almost two years ago after a long battle with cancer. Mary Griffiths, club president, presented the cheque.