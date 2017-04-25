Helping others in Twiggy's memory

Donations collected at the funeral of a well known Nelson man will help two of the organisations he benefited from during his final years.

Keen runner Mr David Wright, affectionately known as Twiggy, died on February 25th aged 66 from early onset Alzheimer’s.

Friends and family donated £1,100 in David’s memory which will be split between the Friday Club at Walton Lane Age UK and the Andrew Smith Care Home where he lived for the last two years of his life.

A director at Buoyant Upholstery, his wife of 14 years Mrs Dorothy Wright paid tribute to her loving husband who she described as “a kind and gentle man”.

She said: “Everyone knew and loved David. He was a keen runner and footballer, and in his later years was a football referee. He also collected sports memorabilia and autographs.

“David had been a season ticket holder at Burnley since being a small boy, and there was a minute’s applause for him during Sunday’s match against Manchester United, which was overwhelming.

“We wanted to give something back to the Friday Club and care home which he benefited from. I could not have coped without their help.”

A devout Catholic, David had two children Helen and Catherine from his first marriage to the late Sandra.

A member of Clayton Harriers, he completed the London Marathon in 1986.

Dorothy added: “Alzheimer’s is such a cruel disease. It has robbed our future but it is nice to be able to help others in his memory.”