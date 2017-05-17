Homelessness charity awarded £75,000 Lloyds Bank grant

An East Lancastrian homelessness charity has received a grant of almost £75,000 to fund its work supporting young homeless people over the next three years.

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) was awarded the grant for £74,348 from Lloyds Bank Foundation, one of the UK’s leading community grant makers, to recruit an Emotional Health and Wellbeing Worker.

The new recruit will support local young people living in their SafeSpace-supported accommodation in Pendle and Rossendale, responding individually to their needs.

The charity’s bespoke Mindset programme - which adopts the principles of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy - will also help them understand the impact emotional health haves on their lives.

With current commissioning trends meaning councils are increasingly moving away from awarding grants to deliver vital public services, instead issuing large contracts, Claire Bennett, Charity Manager of PAC, said: “We are absolutely ecstatic to hear that we have been awarded this funding.

"It'll make a huge difference; it will allow us to provide much-needed specialist support to address the emotional wellbeing of our young people," Claire added. "This will have a real positive impact on young people’s lives, particularly in sustaining their tenancies and the prevention of future homelessness.”

Paul Streets OBE, Chief Executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: “Through our grants and wider support, Lloyds Bank Foundation will continue to help specialist charities like PAC.

"Relentless cuts to public spending, unfair commissioning processes, and rising demand for their services have hit small charities hard," Paul went on to add. "Funding from independent grant makers can literally mean the difference between survival and closure.”