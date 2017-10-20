"Hot-head" charged after racist rant at police

A self-confessed "hot-head" launched a racist rant at a police station over vehicle damage and alleged he had the culprit tied up in the back of his van, a court heard.

Zak Bull was unhappy the damage incident, reported several days before, had not been dealt with and wanted to speak to an officer at Nelson Police Station.

Bull, who had been verbally aggressive and intimidating to a public inquiry assistant, told officers: "If you don't do anything about it, I will." He was advised about the words he was using, continued to shout and swear and was shaking with temper and aggressive, Burnley magistrates were told.

The court heard how Bull claimed: "I have got him and tied him up in the back of my van," but refused to tell police where it was. He was told to calm down, would not, and was arrested.

The 33-year-old has now been fined £120 after the outburst on September 26th. The defendant, of Snell Grove in Colne, admitted two public order offences, one of them racially aggravated. He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bull, who was not represented by a solicitor, said he had previously been in the station and had been given a number to ring a sergeant, but nobody had answered. He went back in to try and organise seeing him but the public inquiry assistant said he wasn't there at the time, there was nothing they could do and, he alleged, laughed.

The defendant, who said he was not employed but lived off doing jobs, continued: "When she laughed at me, I got hot-headed. I'm hot-headed anyway. I go to anger management and I have got tablets in my car. I have been to the doctor's and am waiting for them to diagnose what's wrong with me."