House fire under investigation

Fire crews raced to the scene of a blaze at a house in Brierfield last night.

Three fire engines, one from Nelson and two from Burnley, were called to the property in Edge End Avenue where a blaze had broken out in the loft space.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

A casualty suffering from the effects of breathing smoke was attended to by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at 6-10pm, is now under investigation.