Hundreds expected at funeral for popular teacher, Clarets fan and father

Family, friends, colleagues and pupils, past and present, will gather next week to say goodbye to the much admired teacher who died after he fell climbing one of Britain’s highest mountains.

The funeral of Mr Mark Bowling will be held at St Matthew’s Church, Burnley, on Tuesday (January 24th) at 12-30pm.

A graphic design teacher at Sir John Thursby Community College, Mr Bowling (52) died instantly when he slipped while descending the 4,048ft summit of Aonach Beag near the town of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands.

A father of four who lived with his wife Elaine, Mr Bowling was a former pupil of Burnley Grammar School and previously taught at Colne’s Fisher More RC High School and Colne Primet Academy.

Hundreds of tributes were paid to Mr Bowling who was known for his kindness, empathy with students and his great sense of humour.

He lifelong Clarets fan, Mr Bowling was an enthusiastic and expert climber. He was also a keen photographer who had several books published and was in the process of publishing his third.

The funeral service will be followed by a private cremation.

There is a request for family flowers only but donations can be made to the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Fort William Coastguard c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128, Rossendale Road, Burnley.