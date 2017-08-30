In pictures: Higham Scarecrow Festival 2017

The Bank Holiday sun shone down on the annual Higham Scarecrow Festival.

Once again hundreds of visitors enjoyed the imaginative scarecrows which graced gardens and open spaces throughout the village.

Three men in a tub outside the Four Alls Inn

Each year the festival has a special theme.

And this year villagers responded to the challenge by coming up with brilliant and amusing scarecrows depicting characters from pantomimes and nursery ryhmes.

The festival has been a popular part of village life for several years and once again organisers were delighted by the response from villagers and visitors alike.