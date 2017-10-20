In the bank: Nelson runner raises for British Heart Foundation

A member of staff at a Nelson building society has swapped his affordability calculators for running shoes after completing his first marathon for the British Heart Foundation.

Steve Robinson, the Head of Lending at Marsden Building Society, ran the Chester Marathon on Sunday, October 8th, raising over £500 a fantastic time of 4 hours and 18 minutes.

Steve, who is 62 and a keen runner, started running from a young age and completed a half-marathon in the 1980s but didn’t pick up his running shoes again until 2015. He’s gradually been building up training and joined the Thornton Cleveley’s running club in 2016.

In July this year, he decided he would set himself a challenge and entered the marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation as a charity that’s close to Steve’s family after his father passed away in his early 40’s from a heart attack.

Despite being an avid runner, Steve admitted; “It’s been tough! The run itself was hard but I found the training a challenge too having to do long distance runs at least three times a week. I’m glad I’ve done it though, it’s a great achievement!”

“Many have asked if I would do another one now and initially my response was definitely not but I must admit, it’s warming towards ‘probably not’ and I’m not discounting the 2018 Manchester Marathon completely... perhaps I have got the marathon bug!”