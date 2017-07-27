Incarcerated trio to appear in Crown Court after Colne man dies

Three men charged with wounding in relation to the death of a 50-year-old man in Colne will remain in custody until their trial at Burnley Crown Court on August 18th.

The three men - Miles Whitefield (41) of Allendale Street, Mark Smith (40) of no fixed address, and Anthony Turner (64) of New Oxford Street - were charged with S20 Wounding and appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on July 21st.

After appearing before Burnley magistrates, the trio have and will remain in custody ahead of their appearance at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, Augest 18th for their trial.

The victim, who was initially taken to the Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday, July 18th following reports of an assault on Venables Avenue in Colne, died in hospital on Wednesday, July 19th.

A fourth man aged 25 from Colne was released without charge, with officers continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.

DCI Geoff Hurst, who is leading the investigation, said: “Firstly I would like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this time. Our thoughts are with them.

“Our investigation into what happened to the victim in the lead up to his death is still on-going and we are continuing our enquiries to try and establish the sequence of events," he added. "If you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, I would urge you to speak to us as soon as possible.

“While we have three men now charged, we’re still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident," the Detective Chief Inspector continued.

"We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who we believe was in Venables Avenue around the time of the assault. If this was you, please contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0530 of Tuesday, July 18th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.