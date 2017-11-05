Inspiring Carrice scoops prestigious award

“Every hospice needs a Carrice.”

Those were the words of the judging panel who selected Carrice Dickinson for a top award in the biennial Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards.

Carrice (19) was nominated for an award at the prestigious ceremony for her dedication to her role as a health care assistant at Pendleside Hospice,

“I found my role at Pendleside Hospice really fulfilling,” said Carrice. “I really felt that I was making a difference, supporting patients and their families through the most distressing of times.

“I know that many people think of a hospice as a very sombre place, but it is really just the opposite. Of course, there are very sad times, but the general feeling is one of joy and happiness: families are there to make the most of every moment and create precious memories.”

As a Themis Apprentice, Carrice (19), from Fence, learnt the vital skills that will see her progress up the career ladder in health and social care.

The former Colne Park High School student is now forging a career in community social care before specialising in paediatric palliative care.

As the hospice’s first Apprentice, Carrice was delighted to be nominated for an award in the Advanced Apprentice category and walk away with the evening’s top accolade – the Judges’ Choice Award handed to an exceptional Apprentice who has made a difference and shown commitment to stand out from the crowd.

Carrice was nominated by Julia O’Neill, Hospice Day Services Manager, for her hard work and dedication to the hospice.

She also became a great advocate for the hospice, regularly promoting the hospice at educational events, volunteering at fund-raising events and speaking at a national hospice conference about the future of hospice care.

Simon Jordan, Director of Themis, said: “Carrice is a worthy recipient of the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award. The judges felt that Carrice was a pioneer and a true ambassador for both the Hospice and Themis Apprenticeships through her maturity, her dedication and her outstanding work ethic. They truly felt that all hospices needed a Carrice in their team.

“Congratulations from everyone at Themis to Carrice and Pendleside Hospice for nurturing her talent. We look forward to following Carrice’s career in palliative care with pride.”

Julia O’Neill said: “We are all delighted that Carrice has been recognised with this fantastic accolade. As our first apprentice she has paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps.

"She brought a wonderful young energy to the unit and has been an inspiration to all of us here at the hospice.

“We are extremely proud of Carrice and all she has achieved.”