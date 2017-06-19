International poet was guest at Burnley primary school

An internationally renowned performing poet came to Burnley to teach primary school children the art of rhyme.

Ash Dickenson led a series of poetry workshops with students from Reedley Primary School.

He helped them to compose a series of traditional JapaneseHaiku poems before teaching them the art of writing four line verses called quatrains before rounding off with an emotional poem about summer.

Ash told the children they had obvious poetic talent and he had loved working with them.

He also encouraged them to find poetry in everything around them and to always be brave enough to re-draft their work.