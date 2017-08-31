Investigation after 'suspicious' fire in public toilets in Whalley

An investigation has been launched into a "suspicious" fire at the bus station toilets in the centre of Whalley, say police.

Fire crews were called out to the incident just off King Street at around 9.45pm on August 30.

Firefighters quickly established the source of the fire and extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We arrived at the bus station to find a plastic toilet roll holder in the men's toilets alight.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The building suffered slight smoke damage."

Lancashire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating reports of a suspicious fire in a toilet cubicle in Whalley.

"Our enquries are on-going."

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact police on 101.