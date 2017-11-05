Ipsos Mori survey shows 24% of 11- to 15-year-olds have taken drugs

A survey conducted by Ipsos Mori has revealed new figures of how many English children aged 11 to 15 have either had an alcoholic drink, smoked a cigarette, or taken drugs.
The figures - published in a report by NHS Digital on Smoking, Drinking, and Drug Use among Young People - saw some 12,051 students from 177 schools across England asked questions under exam conditions about their lifestyles in 2016.
It was revealed that some 44% of the anonymous 11- to 15-year-olds who were interviewed had tried an alcoholic drink, while 24% had taken drugs, and 19% had smoked a cigarette.
While one in five pupils admitted to having smoked, the percentage still represents a significant fall from 1996 when 49% had tried a cigarette. The data also revealed that girls (20%) were slightly more likely to have ever smoked than boys (18%), but that just 3% of pupils smokedat least one cigarette a week.
With regards to alcohol consumption, girls (11%) were once again more likely than boys (7%) to have been drunk in the previous four weeks, while the figures on how many pupils had taken drugs showed an increase of 9% from 2014, which could be attributed to the addition of questions on nitrous oxide and New Psychoactive Substances.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.