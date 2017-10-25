It's just a catnap for Burnley and Pendle Cats Protection

Messages of sadness and gratitude came flooding in when Burnley and Pendle Cats Protection announced its closure.

However, residents will be pleased to know that the branch is just having a catnap, as it is in fact only temporarily suspended while new volunteers are being recruited for lead roles.

Residents posted pictures of their feline friends - adopted through the branch - and praised the volunteers for all their hard work over the last few years, after a representative posted a message on Facebook to say the last day of service would be Saturday, October 14th.

But Mandy Hill, Cats Protection’s Head of Operations for Scotland and the North-West, is assuring people that the charity is determined to keep the service going in the area.

She said: “As a result of the resignation of our Burnley and Pendle branch’s key volunteers there has been a temporary suspension of activity while recruitment takes place. We plan to re-establish activity in the area as soon as possible and have already had approaches from a number of local people who are interested in becoming involved with Cats Protection. We hope this is a temporary measure and would like to thank our supporters for their patience while we re-establish the branch.

"If any help is required in the interim, we would ask residents to contact our helpline on 03000 12 12 12 and they will be able to offer support and advice.”