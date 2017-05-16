Jailhouse lock at Burnley barbers

Elvis has been spotted in Burnley - or at least a lock of his hair - which is now serving as a good luck charm for a local barber.

Baron Laird, the owner of Jazz Man Grooves in Bull Street is now also the proud recipient of a framed lock of hair belonging to "The King".

And the rare piece of hair is causing customers to be all shook up at the sight.

Baron said: "The lock of hair, which is framed, was donated to the shop by a good customer of ours, builder Mark Robson who found it in a skip while on a job in Manchester.

"We stuck it up in the shop and it has created a lot of interest and a great talking point. It's a great piece of memorabilia and has sparked quite a bit of banter.

"Elvis had quite a few hairstyles through his life, so I'm going to start offering some to customers inspired by the lock. We might have a few more Elvis lookalikes walking around town."