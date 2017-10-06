Josh digs deep to win farming award

A Salterforth student has unearthed new confidence after winning a top farming award.

Josh Dowbiggin dug deep to be named Agricultural Student of the Year in the 13th annual Farmers Weekly Awards.

The special guest was writer and former Conservative MP, Gyles Brandreth, who was on hand to present the accolades at last night's ceremony.

His impressive knowledge of Hereford cattle has seen him set up several businesses to fund his studies at Harper Adams, including a stud enterprise and an elite pedigree sale.

Spinning plenty of plates, he also shares his knowledge through various beef industry youth groups and has taken on the roles of student ambassador and social secretary at university.