Just the ticket: Pendle Forest Model Railway Society ready for annual exhibition

Preparations are on track for the Pendle Forest Model Railway Society's annual exhibition, with East Lancashire's model railway enthusiasts in for a treat.



Taking place at Colne Park High School on Venables Avenue in Colne on the weekend of Saturday, November 18th, the society are sure the exhibition offers something for everyone.

Top of the bill is the Society’s layout, ‘Earby’, which recaptures the look of the station and the surrounding area as it was in the 1960’s, with most of the buildings created using 3D printing with impressive results.

This year's exhibition will also feature the 'Rock n Rail', a model based on artifacts discovered in a dig on a local allotment that could well shed new light on the first appearance of railways many millennia ago.

As well as other layouts in a range of different scales and gauges, modellers from Creil in France will also be present with a modeling workshop, and a demonstration of weathering techniques. Children will also have the chance to drive a train themselves.

Traders selling everything from train sets to kits and detailing parts will be on hand, while a full catering service is available throughout the event, which will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, with full disabled access.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children, £4 for seniors, and £14 for families (two adults plus two children).