Karate kids scoop bronze

These karate kids delivered a pummelling of talent to land a trophy and medal.

Annica Kelly (13) and Mehrunnisa Majid (10) only began training less than a year before scooping third place in a national tournament on Sunday, March 19th.

Along with 10 other students, the girls were the first of Pendle Karate Academy to compete in the Shukokai Shito-ryu Karate Alliance National Open Kata Championships in Warrington.

Annica, who attends Fisher More RC High School, Colne, beat back older girls of a higher grade to take home bronze in the twelve years and above category. The yellow belt has only been training for nine months.

Orange belt Mehrunnisa, who attends Lomeshaye Junior School, Nelson, narrowly missed out on second place in a tie break to finish third in her age category after only eleven months of training.

Sensei Khurshid Ismail, who runs PKA, said: “This was my academy’s first ever competition. I was expecting to send my students to gain some experience so for these girls to go out and compete at the top level and come away with a trophy and medal after training for such a short time is absolutely amazing.

“Also coming so close were Mohammed Faisal, Mohammed Moneeb, Mohammed Haseeb, Arman Ditta, Amabel Foster and Evie McCallum. Well done all.”

For more information on the club, set up two years ago by Sensei Khurshid, please visit www.pendlekarateacademy.co.uk