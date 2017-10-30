Kelbrook Art Exhibition raises £1,500 for charity

A record number of pictures have been sold at the Kelbrook Art Exhibition, with the committee subsequently making a pair of donations to their two nominated charities.



With over 300 pieces on display, a record 73 of the paintings at the 19th edition of the annual exhibition, which took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Kelbrook Village Hall.

Gill Walsh of Foulridge receiving her raffle prize from local artist, Pamela Chapman.

With increased funds raised at the event, the committee were able to donate an increased amount of £750 each to their two nominated charities, with Tony King of the Alzheimer's Society and Freda Whittle of North West Air Ambulance both in attendance to receive their cheques from the Chairman, Mrs Jackie Barker, and the Committee.

Funds were also generated from selling home-made refreshments and a raffle of a piece of artwork by local artist Mrs Pamela Chapman, which was claimed by Gill Walsh of Foulridge.