Kelbrook duck race blows fundraising target out the water

With almost as many rubber ducks on show as smiles, the Kelbrook Village Hall Duck Race went off without a hitch with all in attendance enjoying a quacking time.

An astounding grant total of £878 was raised at the event, which took place on Saturday, April 8th, beating last year's total of £840 as a host of lucky winners went home happy.

The winners of the decorated duck competition were Mollie Morgan's 'Willie Wonka' (8-11yrs), Fynn Robinson's 'Humpty Dumpty Duck' (12-16yrs), and Christine Elley's 'Peeking Duck' (adult), with the judges - the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle - saying: "As usual, making a choice was very difficult."

"We raised slightly more this year," said Mary Miller, Kelbrook Village Hall Secretary. "All proceeds will go to the village hall; it was a lovely day with good weather and lots of parents and children came to support the event."

The winners of the main events were Janey McKenna, who came first in the adult duck race with duck number 101, and Katie Wilkinson, who pipped the field to claim the children's race with duck number 709.

"Big thanks go to everybody who helped - the people who set up, baked, launched the ducks, collected them after the races, and - of course - to all the children and parents who bought ducks and supported the event," Mary added.

"Thanks also to the Mayor and Mayoress, Rosemary Carroll and Carol Belshaw-Goulthorp, who not only judged the decorated ducks but also presented the prizes and certificates to the winners and runners up."