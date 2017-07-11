Kelbrook Ladies Guild celebrate 40th anniversary

In what is turning out to be an extremely successful 40th anniversary year, the Kelbrook Ladies Guild have continued their charitable traditions which have seen them raise over £40,000 over the years by donating £870 to Epilepsy Research UK.

On what was a fantastic afternoon on Sunday July 2nd, the guild raised the funds for Epilepsy Research UK as they sold home-made sandwiches, cream scones, and cakes, all of which were enjoyed by over 100 visitors who packed the village hall.

A variety of plants and garden ephemera were also sold alongside a raffle, a garden-themed tombola stall, and a children's pot-a-plant activity, with Chairperson, Linda Macsween, thanking everyone for supporting another successful fundraising event and all the people who had worked so hard to make the event a great success.



This year, Kelbrook Ladies Guild are also celebrating their 40th anniversary, with the group's four decades since 1977 having seen them raise over £40,000 for various charities, the guild marked the milestone with a two-day visit to Liverpool, taking in the sights and having an anniversary meal in the historic White Star Line building.

Linda said: "We're hoping to welcome as many past members as possible to this celebration and if anyone is thinking of coming who has not yet responded please could they let us know as soon as possible."



They guild are also holding an afternoon tea in Kelbrook and Sough Village Hall on Sunday, July 23rd to which all past and present members have been invited and at which there will be a display of photos and memorabilia from over the forty years.



"Members are looking forward to many more community fundraising and social activities," Linda added.