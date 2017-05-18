Kelbrook scarecrow trail walk inspires fantastic creations

The Kelbrook Village Hall are holding a scarecrow trail walk around the village in what promises to be a great day for the whole family.

With numerous scarecrow displays put up around the village, attendees at the event - which runs on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st of May from 12 noon to 4pm - are invited to walk around and see how many they can discover.

This year's Simpsons-inspired runner-up.

With a craft stall for children to make their own scarecrows, those taking part can pick up their Trail Sheet at the village hall before starting their excursion, on which they have to find the scarecrows and solve the clues.

"Discover parts of Kelbrook you never knew existed and enjoy a wonderful family day out," said Mary Miller, one of the event organisers. "Craft stalls in the hall [will have] high quality gifts, and you can taste real country baking in the village hall."

Refreshments will be available at the village hall, as well as stalls selling jewellery, Body Shop products, cards, plants, chocolates, and many other crafts.

All proceeds will go to Kelbrook Village Hall.