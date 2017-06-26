Kind hearted town gets behind cancer mum's battle for lifesaving treatment

The true spirit of generosity is alive and well in Pendle thanks to kind hearted residents who have raised the fabulous total of £1,500 in just two weeks.

The cash has been raised towards helping mum Sarah Reed, who is battling cancer, to get to Germany for pioneering treatment that could help save her life.

A good samaritan who heard about Sarah’s battle organised a “pop up” shop and raffle in Earby which was only supposed to be open for business for a week.

But it was such a success it is going to keep its doors open. Hundreds of new and used items have been donated to sell but organisers have sent out an appeal for more volunteers to help run it.

Sarah said: “The support has been overwhelming and I would like to send out a huge thank you.”

Fund raisers have already raised £6,700 for Sarah, who is from Sabden, but now lives in Sough, towards the £90,000 she needs for the first round of treatment at the Hallwang Private Oncology Clinic in Germany.

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 which has since spread to her lungs, ovaries and brain.

Sarah, who has a 10-year-old daughter Chloe, married her partner Lee in March.

Her bravery has touched the hearts of people across Lancashire who are determined to do something to help Sarah.

A former carer who is originally from Sabden, Sarah attended Padiham Primary School and Billington’s St Augustine’s RC High School.

The shop is open at 56, Victoria Road, Earby and the opening hours are 9-15am to 4-30pm.

To find out more go to Help Send Sarah to Germany on facebook or to make a donation go to www.gofundme.com/saving-sarah-life