Kirsty braving the shave for 'absolutely amazing' Macmillan

A Colne woman is braving the shave to raise money for Macmillan Nurses, having lost both her grandmother-in-law and her own mother to cancer.

Kirsty Whitehouse (44), a hall keeper at Colne Market, is showing her support for Macmillan, who she called "absolutely awesome" after they helped the family get through the death of her husband's grandmother, Mary Naylor, in April of this year.

"They were fantastic in their support while she had cancer and they helped the family get through her passing away," said Kirsty, whose own mother, Barbara Garnett, died of leukemia in 1979. "They were incredibly supportive so I got this idea and then got all the surrounding traders to sponsor me."

Kirsty, who also works as a cleaner for the NHS,will be braving the shave at 3pm at The Glass House outside the Market Hall in Colne on Saturday, September 2nd, and is looking forward to it.

"I'm excited," she said. "People are mostly saying that I'm brave to do it - one even offered me £100 not to shave my head! But I'm looking forward to getting on with it."

To donate to Kirsty's cause, head to https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/kirsty-whitehouse, or alternatively you can call into the market and fill out a sponsor form (available at the snack bar or manager's office), or come along to the event and make a donation in person.