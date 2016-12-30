Lancashire recommends.... comic book stores

Here is our guide of the best comic book and games stores in the region.

That Comic Shop, Preston

That Comic Shop, in Friargate, Preston, has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The store receives a delivery of new comics every week, including Marvel, DC and other independent publishers. It stocks Magic the Gathering Card games and holds weekly Friday Magic fun nights, as well as regular Magic drafts, pre-release tournaments and friendly games in store. Players are welcome at anytime to have a friendly game in store with drinks and snacks. The store also has a large choice of trade paper backs, magazines, novels, t-shirts, action figures, keyrings, mugs, glasses, stickers, badges and free posters. The owner, Noel Corless, holds regular bake sales to raise money for different causes.

First Age Comics, Lancaster

Located in Moor Lane, Lancaster, First Age Comics stocks comics and graphic novels from major publishers such as DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and Image. It also supports material from independent publishers, small press and local creators.

In addition to a plentiful back issue section with comics dating from the 1960s onwards, there is also a good selection of action figures, toys, games, as well as film and TV merchandise.

The store, which has been running for 10 years, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm.

Infinity Comics, Blackpool

Connor Mitchel took over the former Thunderbooks, in Lytham Road, late last year and relaunched Infinity Comics. It stocks all the latest comics, as well as related memorabilia. It is open Wednesday to Sunday.

Bat Cave, Blackburn

Bat Cave, in Lower Cockcroft, Blackburn, stocks comics, graphic novels, Games Workshop, Magic The Gathering, memorabilia, Pop figures and lots more.

It is open Monday to Saturday 10.30am until 5.30pm. It also hosts a variety of events.

Wallpaper Supplies, Wigan

Wallpaper Supplies, in Library Street, Wigan, may well be a home decor shop, but located deep within its walls lies a comic store.

It has new releases delivered every week, selling toys, action figures from Marvel Legends and Universe, statues, Manga books, Heroclix and comics.

It also has one of the largest stocks of graphic novels.

The store is open seven days a week.