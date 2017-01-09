Lancs businesses urged to enter Red Rose Awards

Businesses across Lancashire are being urged to enter the national award-winning Red Rose Awards ahead of the crowning of the county's best firms across 26 categories.

With the closing date for entries being midnight on Friday, January 13th, 2017, the 2017 edition - with categories relevant to every business in the county - follows last year's event at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens which was organised by Lancashire Business View magazine and which attracted more than 1,100 of the county’s top business people.

The final awards ceremony will take place in Blackpool in March.

Richard Slater, publisher of Lancashire Business View, said: “First and foremost, the Red Rose Awards are about giving Lancashire business the opportunity to show how great they are and how deep the county’s commercial excellence runs.

“We are giving business the chance to shout about what they do and why they are the best at it – and we hope they’ll grasp that opportunity with both hands by entering. We hope that businesses will take some time to reflect on their achievements and enter the awards.

“We know the business community love participating in the awards – if you’ve experienced the Red Rose Awards either by entering, judging, sponsoring, or attending on the night; we ask that you encourage your clients, suppliers, and associates to enter now!

“We are also proud to have our fantastic headline sponsors - Forbes Solicitors and Barclays - on board for 2017. These are blue-chip brands and their calibre says much about the esteem in which these awards are held.”

To take part in the Red Rose Awards, visit www.redroseawards.co.uk. The final awards ceremony celebration will take place, once again, at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, on March 9th.