Law firm's inaugural charity ball smashes fundraising target

A glittering charity ball has raised the fabulous amount of almost £13,000 for two hospices.



It was the first ball organised by Burnley based Alexander Grace Law to raise cash for Pendleside and East Lancashire hospices.

James Young, Aimee Gannon and Donnamarie Sturrock, of Alexander Grace Law, have raised 13,000 at their first charity ball.

Held at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors, 250 guests enjoyed a meal and entertainment and there was a raffle, music bingo and auction for a selection of fantastic lots including a holiday for four in Spain, a BMW for the weekend, spa treatments and a helicopter ride.

Based on the Network 65 Business Park the company was set up by James Young and Donnamarie Sturrock who both specialise in property law.

James said: “We felt the ball would be a good way to bring together friends and colleagues while raising money for two worthy charities and it was certainly worth the effort from all involved.

“We were truly blown away by the support and generosity of our guests and all those who donated raffle and auction prizes.

"The winner of our music bingo even asked to auction off the hot tub he won on the night, which was very touching and added to the pot.”