Let’s sing the praises of these charity champions

You could sing the praises of Blackburn Diocese Mothers’ Union all day long - for the charity has now served the community for an incredible 90 years.

And the Parish of Nelson Little Marsden was there to celebrate at an anniversary service at a packed-out Blackburn Cathedral.

The Nelson group has made a fantastic contribution to the charity’s replacement caravan appeal.

The £33,000 raised to date will offer a much needed holiday to people like young carers who might not otherwise be able to afford to go away.

As well as a fund-raising concert, the Nelson members have made blessing boxes, cookery books for young mums and knitted fiddle muffs and pinnies for people with dementia.