Little bookworm ready for next chapter after striking gold

She may be only six, but bookworm Ghulam-Fatima Iqbal has read her way through an incredible 50 books.
This achievement has earned her a gold award on the Lancashire Reading Trail at Nelson Library.
Ghulam-Fatima not only read the books, she completed a review for each one. Her prize was a signed copy of Jamie and Angus Together by Anne Fine.
A pupil at St Paul's C of E School on Nelson, Ghulam-Fatima's reading age is two years higher than her age.
When she hasn't got her head in a book, the youngster enjoys spelling and also playing out and her favourite game is hide and seek.