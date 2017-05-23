Local hospitals treating terror attack casualties

The East Lancashire NHS Hospital Trust has said it is treating some of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

John Bannister, Director of Operations at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Following the blast at the Manchester Arena last night, the Trust can confirm that it is receiving casualties as a result of this tragic event to support services in Manchester.

"Our thoughts go out to all those affected and their loved ones, and indeed to our NHS and emergency service colleagues who are dealing with it.

“It has been necessary for us to postpone a very small number of non-urgent operations to allow us to manage our more urgent cases and create some additional capacity in the system.

“We are asking patients, and the public for their understanding and support. For example, people requiring non-emergency medical advice should contact NHS 111 or visit www.choices.nhs.uk . We are asking everybody to please think about where they should be attending for treatment, and consider all the alternatives."

For people who are concerned about the whereabouts of a friend or family member, please contact the emergency helpline on 0161 856 9400.