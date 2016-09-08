A £1.5m vision for Brierfield’s future

Empty shops and other buildings could be brought back into use and Brierfield could have a whole new optimistic outlook if a £1.5m Lottery bid is successful.

At the start of the month, Pendle Council submitted the first stage of the bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Councillor Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council

If the initial bid is successful, it will then be progressed with a more details plan before a final decision is made about potential funding.

The five year Brierfield Townscape Revival Plan has been developed in consultation with local residents, businesses and Brierfield Town Council in a bid to improve the historic town centre.

Pendle Council leader Coun. Mohammed Iqbal said: “Brierfield has some stunning architecture including Victorian and Edwardian buildings along the main road.

“This bid includes bringing historic buildings back to their former glory and building on the civic pride there is in the town.”

Pendle Council’s Senior Regeneration Officer Julie Palmer, who has helped to work up the bid, said: “Our bid also focuses on getting empty buildings and shops back into use to inject new confidence in the town.”

If successful, the project will include:

∙ grants to property owners to help restore their building exteriors to their original heritage character

∙ shop front restoration and the creation of traditional shop fronts

∙ high quality improvements to the main street including new street furniture, lights and public art

∙ improved pedestrian connections between the town and Northlight for local residents and visitors

∙ a conservation and heritage skills programme for local contractors, crafts people and apprentices.

“If successful at the first stage, we’ll be working hard on a more detailed bid for the Heritage Lottery Fund to approve,” Julie added.

This Revival Project supports Pendle Council’s investment in a new destination for the North West called Northlight at Brierfield Mills through PEARL, the council’s joint venture company with Barnfield Construction.

Brierfield councillor Naeem Ashraf added: “If we jump through all the hoops successfully we’ll be putting this important five year plan for Brierfield into action in 2018.”