A mark of success for Earby mumpreneur

An Earby mumpreneur has been awarded a trade mark for her mobile bead craft business three years after setting it up while on maternity leave.

Thirty-seven-year-old mum of two Rachael Brennan started trading as “Mrs Bead” in 2013 and the business has gone from strength to strength since then providing mobile bead craft and jewellery making parties.

Rachael Brennan, who started her internet business 'Mrs Bead' three years ago, now has a trademark

Rachael said: “There was no budget. I set up my own website, designed some business cards, threw a few parties for friends and social media did the rest of the work. The speed at which it grew was simply breathtaking.

“Word of mouth and constant recommendations have been key for me, as well a being able to put on competitively priced birthday parties. I’m a mum so I would like to think I know what people want for a party.”

With a range of Do It Yourself Beading Kits being launched later this year, Rachael believes it was the right time to apply for a registered trademark and the certificate has finally arrived after a four month wait. It now takes pride of place in Rachael’s new business premises in the 17th century old Earby Grammar School building.

The trademark certification is even more valuable now as Rachael has also recently generated interest from potential franchisees who have seen the business develop and grow.

Rachael added: “The work is appealing to mums like me. It is so flexible and varied - and you get to meet some of the most interesting and inspiring people on your travels.

“The kits are taking my business to another dimension now and there are exciting things around the corner.”

Rachael, through Mrs Bead, has become a minor celebrity across East Lancashire and North Yorkshire having delivered over 1,000 parties and workshops since launching.

She added: “It’s a bit unusual. I can go in Tesco and these little faces pop round the corner and say ‘Its Mrs Bead!’ Even my friends call me Mrs Bead, it’s just become my name!”