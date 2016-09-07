A rattling good book launch in Earby

Stephanie Carter’s new book “Skeletons in the Cupboard” received a rattling good reception when it was launched at the New Road Community Centre in Earby on Saturday.

The book, the latest from the Earby and District Local History Society, details real crime stories from the Earby area and Stephanie was on hand to sign copies.

Margaret Brown, history society secretary, said: “The launch was very successful with many people attending and purchasing the book. Refreshments were provided by ‘Just ask Jess’. There was also a small exhibition with items kindly loaned by Craven Museum on crime and policing in the Craven area and a display about our latest project of researching the history of Earby’s Corn Mill.”

To buy a copy, call 843932 or go to www.earbyhistory.co.uk. The society’s next meeting is on Tuesday, September 20th at 7-30pm when Peter Robinson will talk about the history of Eshton Hall, Gargrave. £1 for members, £1.50 for non-members. All welcome.