A vintage way to raise cash for village hall

Thirty five majestic motors took part in the seventh annual Kelbrook Vintage Tractor Run, the oldest being 75 years old.

The agricultural vehicles rolled out of the village at 10-30am to tackle a route which took in Trawden, Catlow Bottoms, rural Colne lanes and Salterforth returning in time for a pie and pea lunch.

A tractor drives through one of the four water crossings on this year's route (s)

Organiser Graham Wells said: “We raised approximately £640 for Kelbrook and Sough Village Hall. Many thanks to all who attended and stewards on route and the ladies in the kitchen for the catering.

“We had a 75 year old tractor attending the run, unfortunately it was quite slow, so apologies to all the other drivers who had to travel rather slowly.

“On the whole everybody enjoyed themselves, especially having the ice cream van which was laid on for the half way mark, and also the four water crossings.”