Aiming to de-feet disease with walk

A team of district nurses, relatives, patients and carers are crossing the county to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Led by community staff nurse Julie Sala, the team are doing a 30 mile sponsored walk from the MND centre at Royal Preston Hospital back to their base at Colne Health Centre starting at 8am on Saturday, September 24th.

They are hoping to raise funds as well as awareness of the incurable and fatal neurological condition.

MND is a rapidly progressive and fatal disease which can affect any adult at any time and attacks the motor neurones that send messages from the brain to the muscles, leaving people unable to walk, talk or feed themselves.

The cause of MND is unknown and there is no known cure. Around 5,000 people in the UK have MND at any one time, with half dying within 14 months of diagnosis. MND kills five people every day in the UK.

Julie holds the cause very close to her heart as she lost her husband to MND. Last year, the group did the walk and raised just over £5,000 and they will once again be supported by Lloyd of Colne who are providing a support vehicle with food and drinks on the day.

Julie said: “This is in memory of a fantastic husband and father who didn’t get the privilege to see his son’s first day at school or his daughters’ graduations.

“This is such a cruel terrible disease which is fatal and has no known cure; leaving people unable to walk, talk, or feed themselves: a fully functional brain trapped inside a useless body.

“We need to find the cause of MND in order to find a cure. Please donate, we are raising funds for the Central and East Lancashire branch of the MND Association.

“Last year we had 18 people walking, I think there will be 35 this year including family and friends too so we hope to raise even more. It’s brilliant, everybody has been really supportive.”

You can donate via the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/Tracy-Sconce2. People are also welcome to walk with the team for some or all of the walk. For further information, call Julie Sala on 07884 282437 or Tracy Sconce on 07792 590274.