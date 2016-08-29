Arson attack on car in Nelson

A car was destroyed in what is thought to be an arson attack over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Shortly before 10 pm yesterday (Sunday), firefighters from Nelson were called to reports of a vehicle fire. On arrival in Seldon Street they found the car well alight. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinghished the blaze using a hose reel. A spokesman said: “Police were also called to attend this incident as the fire is thought to have been started delibrately.”
