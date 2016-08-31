A charity race night organised by Swedish bank Handelsbanken proved to be a winner for Pendleside Hospice.

The evening held at Crow Wood Leisure Centre attracted a good crowd of punters including clients and business associates of the Burnley branch of the international bank.

Staff at the bank, based at Kestrel Court in Hapton, cashed up and found the final total raised to be more than £2,200.

Branch manager Simon Joyce said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the branch and all who attended for all their support on behalf of Pendleside.

“We’ve had a quick count up and the total is slightly ahead of £2,200 and this is before Pendleside add Gift Aid declarations of another £200.

“I think everyone enjoyed themselves too which is always a ‘win win’ situation.”

Raffles and an auction also helped to push up the final amount as part of the Corporate Challenge, designed to raise money for the hospice over the coming months.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Bank’s race night adds up to a winner for hospice Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...