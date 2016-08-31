Bank’s race night adds up to a winner for hospice

A charity race night organised by Swedish bank Handelsbanken proved to be a winner for Pendleside Hospice.
The evening held at Crow Wood Leisure Centre attracted a good crowd of punters including clients and business associates of the Burnley branch of the international bank.
Staff at the bank, based at Kestrel Court in Hapton, cashed up and found the final total raised to be more than £2,200.
Branch manager Simon Joyce said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the branch and all who attended for all their support on behalf of Pendleside.
“We’ve had a quick count up and the total is slightly ahead of £2,200 and this is before Pendleside add Gift Aid declarations of another £200.
“I think everyone enjoyed themselves too which is always a ‘win win’ situation.”
Raffles and an auction also helped to push up the final amount as part of the Corporate Challenge, designed to raise money for the hospice over the coming months.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.