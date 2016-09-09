Barrowford tasting night sure to create gin-terest

Gin lovers are in for a treat on when Booths in Barrowford hosts its first charity gin tasting.

The evening on Friday, September 23rd will raise important funds for the Pendle Heritage Centre and there are just 50 tickets available for the exclusive evening, which will showcase a range of superb British gins.

These include Batch Brew from Burnley’s first ever gin distillery, and Hepple Gin, the brain child of forager and chef Valentine Warner. Other favourites include Lake District based Langton’s, and a delicious rhubarb gin.

Store Manager Nicola Balshaw said: “We have a very special evening planned, and have devised some extra special flavour pairings to celebrate Booths’ brilliant gin range.

“We’re big fans of the Pendle Heritage Centre and thought this was a great opportunity to support their work. Tickets will go quickly for this event so be sure to pop in and collect yours!”

Tickets will be £10 per head with a donation being made to Friends of Pendle Heritage Centre. Tickets will be strictly limited to 50 people and are available in store.

Each ticket holder will receive six drinks tokens to be exchanged for one measure of gin per token.