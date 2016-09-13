Big uptake in exercise after men give it large

A billboard campaign during the summer holidays provoked a huge rise in member’s of the public visiting Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne.

Pendle Leisure Trust’s campaign in August featured two weight loss champions from the borough on the billboards either side of Primet bridge encouraging others to eat well and exercise.

Tony Robinson is also part of the campaign (s)

Brierfield’s Alwyn Beckles and Colne’s Tony Robinson were chosen to give it large having radically changed their lifestyles to dramatically reduce their weight.

Alwyn lost more than half his body weight in a 16 month overhaul of what he ate from a peak of being 24 stones.

Eating fresh healthy food rather than pies, pastries and doughnuts shrunk his waist from 54 inches to 34 and Alwyn, who was a Type 2 diabetic, is no longer a diabetic.

Tony went from scoffing burgers and bitter to never being fitter after joining the leisure trust in 2011.

He was an overweight smoker who had been diagnosed with depression and his lifestyle and non-existent exercise regime were the main culprits for this.

But he regained his self-confidence and has completed the National Three Peaks as part of a Ben Nevis to Big Ben bike ride as well as two Coast to Coast cycle rides, a number of Tough Mudders, triathlons, and the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Paul Whittaker, Centre Manager at Pendle Leisure Centre, said: “I was thrilled to see such an uptake in the number of people who came to the centre following Alwyn and Tony’s billboard campaign.

“It was truly pleasing to see how many people these two members had inspired to exercise and to start off on their own, hopefully just as amazing, journey.”