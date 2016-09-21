Blacko homes appeal dismissed as new plan submitted

An appeal against the rejection of a plan for new homes in Blacko has been dismissed by a planning inspector.

The outline application for up to 19 houses on land off Gisburn Road at Brownley Park Farm was rejected by Pendle Council’s Barrowford and Western Parishes Committee in March on grounds of education impact, environmental impact, the site being located outside the settlement boundary and road safety issues.

Concluding, planning inspector Bern Hellier said: “In this case I find that there would be considerable harm to the character and appearance of the village and its setting in a landscape valued by the local community and contrary to the design and landscape policies of the NPPF.

“Additional adverse weight should be attached to the effect on education. The overall harm would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

News of the appeal being dismissed comes in the same week as a planning application being submitted to Pendle Council for 14 homes at Hollin Hall Farm.

The outline application is for access and layout and the proposed site is on the land behind the existing farmhouse which would be demolished to create the access.

One single bedroom property, two two-bedroom homes, five three-bedroom homes and six homes with four-plus bedrooms are proposed as part of the application which would include 38-plus spaces for vehicles.

An application for nine properties and a holiday cottage at the same location, which attracted eight objections, was withdrawn before it went in front of councillors in March because it was invalid.