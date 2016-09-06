Brierfield Celtic net hat-trick of pre-season wins

Talented footballers at Brierfield Celtic will be hoping to shoot the club to glory in the months ahead after having a brilliant pre-season.

The club has had a very successful close season over the summer with excellent tournament wins for Under-11s teams and also the Under-13s teams.

Brierfield Celtic Under-9s celebrate their tournament win (s)

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Under-9s completed a hat-trick of triumphs by becoming the third different age group to win when they conquered the rest of the competition Blackburn with Darwen 2016 summer tournament.

Celtic’s other Under-9s team also came close with a semi-final appearance in a competition in Keighley.

Manager of Brierfield Celtic Under-9s, Kash Chaudhry, said: “After topping the qualifying group, they came back from behind to draw the final and held their nerve to win the resulting penalty shootout.”

Led by Kash and assistant manager Paul Bentley, the players making up the winning Under-9s team are Ismail Chaudhry, Jacob Bentley, Joseph Wilkinson, Yahya Ali, Daniel Hartley, Isaac Taylor, Joel Smith and Charlie Slater.