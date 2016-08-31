Burnley bus drivers celebrate over 100 years of service

Three bus drivers from Burnley and Pendle have picked up special long service awards having been behind the wheel for a combined 120 years.

Munir Hussain and M. Z. Hussain, from Burnley, and Alex Pomponi, from Barrowford, have clocked up 40 years service each for Transdev and its predecessors.

The trio were joined by colleagues, family and friends at a celebration of service awards, which recognise the dedication of Transdev staff based at depots across east Lancashire.

Others collecting accolades on the night included Frank Atkinson, from Accrington, one of Northern England’s longest serving bus drivers at 45 years, and Michael Boyes, from Blackburn, who has also reached the 40 year milestone.

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby, who presented the awards, said: “I’m extremely humbled by the remarkable passion and dedication shown by all of those who received their awards, both to our company and our customers, the people of Lancashire.

“Between all of those who received awards on the night, we calculated that in total they had achieved over 600 years of sterling service.

“That’s an incredible achievement, and we at Transdev are sincerely grateful for all they have done and continue to do for us and for Lancashire.”

Transdev operates buses based in Blackburn and Burnley across East Lancashire and beyond, including the X43 WitchWay Express between Skipton, Burnley and Manchester, and the X41 Red Express linking Blackburn, Accrington and Haslingden with Manchester.

